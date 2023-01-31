Upendra Kushwaha lashes out at Bihar CM, says he was given 'Jhunjhuna'

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 31 (ANI): Janta Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he was given the 'Jhunjhuna' of the Chairman of the parliamentary and he can't even nominate a member.

Kushwaha even threatened to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council.

"I was a Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister. However, I didn't think twice while leaving those positions. The position of MLC is nothing big compared to that," said Kushwaha.

"Even after being the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board, I cannot nominate a member. No attention was paid to my suggestions," he complained.

"CM Nitish Kumar says I was given a lot of respect after I was made the Chairman of the Parliamentary Board'," he said.

"When I was made the leader of the parliamentary party, I thought that I would get the opportunity to execute the responsibilities of the position. But later on I realized that as the Chairman of the Parliamentary board, I was given nothing but a 'Jhunjhuna' in my hands," he rued.

"When I became the Chairman, there was no mention of the post in the party constitution. Later on, the constitution was amended and it was added," Kushwaha alleged.

He said that the party did not appoint any member to the parliamentary board and did not even give him powers to appoint the members.

"I had suggested the Party to nominate candidates from the backward cast to the Rajya Sabha. However, my suggestion was not heard," he added. (ANI)