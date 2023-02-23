Upendra Kushwaha to launch Virasat Bachao Yatra from Feb 28

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha has declared that he will start the Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra from Champaran from February 28 this year.

"We will remember all the great persons who were born or had worked in Bihar through this yatra," he said.

The yatra will be conducted in two phases. The first phase which will start on February 28 will continue till March 6 while the second phase will being on March 15 and will end on March 20.

The Yatra will finally conclude on March 28 in Patna with the birth anniversary of emperor Ashoka.

"This journey is to save Bihar. The yatra will start from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa. It was the Karambhumi (working place) of Gandhiji. We will pay our respects to Gandhiji there," he added.

"We will go to the people and will speak about the Virasat. We will make them understand the threat towards it and what should be done to avert the threat," he added

"The way Tejashwi Yadav made the CM wait for two hours yesterday clearly shows that the deal has been done. Now the CM has become weak and RJD MLAs are saying that Tejashwi will become CM after Holi," said Kushwaha.



"After the budget only formalities are left for Tejashwi to become the CM. JDU is finished and their existence has ended," he added.

On being asked whether Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the rally, Kushwaha said that it will be discussed later.

"I have not not spoken to any BJP leader except Sanjay Jaiswal," he added.

On Monday, Upendra Kushwaha resigned from all the positions of the JD(U) and launched a new political party Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.

Kushwaha was at loggerheads with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over allegations that he was not being given any importance in the party.

Kushwaha announced the name of his party - Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal and said that he has been made its national president.

The tussle between the two which has been going on for months came to an end today with the announcement, however, Kushwaha attacked Nitish while launching the political party.

"We've decided to form a new party - Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. This has been decided unanimously. I've been made its national president. The party will take forward the legacy of Karpoori Thakur. We'll work towards rejecting the agreement made with RJD," he had said after leaving JD(U). (ANI)

