Urge Centre not to live in la-la land rather introspect what the economy is doing: Supriya Sule

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged the Centre "not to live in a la-la land" and rather introspect what the economy is doing and what is happening in the country.

Her remarks came during a discussion on Motions of Thanks on Presidential Address in Lok Sabha today.

"I urge this government to not live in a la-la land, to introspect what the economy is doing, what is happening in the country and really put their hand on the heart and see if they really believe in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," said Sule in Lok Sabha.

Her remarks in the Lok Sabha comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the government over the Pegasus controversy, India-China border row, unemployment, farmers' protest among other issues.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)