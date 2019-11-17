Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.
Urged PM Modi to form NDA coordination committee, says Chirag Paswan

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): We have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a coordination committee in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or appoint an NDA convener for better coordination among allies, said LJP chief Chirag Paswan here on Sunday.
Speaking to ANI after the all-party meeting held ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Paswan said: "During the meeting, the Lok Janshakti Party urged the Prime Minister to form a coordination committee or appoint a convener in the NDA so that there is a better coordination and exchange of views among the alliance partners."
Paswan said that Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meeting, given the fact that it is one of the oldest members of the NDA. He said that it is a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) did.
"I believe more such meetings should take place at a regular interval to make the things within the alliance better. We held a discussion on how the alliance partners would work together during the upcoming winter session," said Paswan.
The meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, saw the attendance of PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the government would work together with all parties in a constructive manner and take up all pending legislative works. (ANI)

