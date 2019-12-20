Use of brute force to suppress dissent is unacceptable in democracy: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the BJP led Central government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the ruling party has shown utter disregard to the people's voice by using "brute force" to suppress dissent and assured the people that her party is committed to defending their fundamental rights.

"There have been protests in the universities and academic institutions throughout the country against division agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government. In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against policies of the government and register their concerns," said Gandhi in a video message.

"It is the duty of the government to address the people's concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for the people's voice and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent. This is unacceptable in a democracy," she said.

The Congress chief said that the amended Citizenship Act is "discriminatory" and the National Register of Citizens (NRCO) will particularly hurt the poor.

"CAA is discriminatory and proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable. Like demonetisation, people will have to stand in line to prove their citizenship along with their ancestors," said she.

"People apprehensions are legitimate. Congress assures the people that it is fully committed to defend their fundamental rights and uphold foundational values of our Constitution," added Gandhi.

Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)