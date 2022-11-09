Using Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's name for politics is unforgivable: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy voiced his outrage against the Karnataka government and Prime Minister alleging that BJP leaders are using Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's name for politics.

Expressing anger over the scheduled unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, Kumaraswamy said, "If Narendra Modi is brought to unveil the statue of Kempegowda, BJP will not get Vokkaliga votes". He further accused BJP of using Kempegowda's name for politics. He said; "Using Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's name for politics is unforgivable".

The former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy harshly criticized BJP and said "people are watching what they (BJP) are doing".

Taunting the state unit of BJP about being delusional, Kumaraswamy commented, "BJP has calculated that they can attract the votes of the vokkaliga community by installing a statue. The people will bring BJP leaders out of that delusion".

Speaking about the visit of PM Modi to the state, he said, "Prime Minister will come and go. The unveiling of the Kempegowda statue is a BJP government-commissioned program. I am not going to give much importance to this".

Kumaraswamy said that during the rule of two national parties, many disasters have been done in Bengaluru. He alleged and advised the BJP government both in the state and the center that by correcting the unemployment problem prevailing in Bengaluru, Kempegowda would be truly honored.

Kumaraswamy called it BJP's daydreaming that if Narendra Modi can be brought and the Kempegowda statue is unveiled, people will vote for them. (ANI)