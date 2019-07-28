Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old raped in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A 3-year-old girl was raped on Saturday by a young man in Pem village.

"Pem village comes under Bithoor Police Station. A 3-year-old girl has been raped there," said Ajay Kumar, ASP Kanpur Nagar.

"The child had come to visit her maternal village while the accused had gone to visit his brother-in-law's residence," the police officer said.

He also said that a large police force had been deployed in the area because the incident had sparked a lot of outrage.

"The incident has left people shaken. They have become concerned about their children," Kumar said. (ANI)

