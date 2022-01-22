Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Amit Shah to visit Kairana today

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Kairana in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, sources said.



Sources added that Shah will carry out a door-to-door campaign today starting from Vaish Dharamshala in Kairana.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

