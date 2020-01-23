Uttar Pradesh BJP appoints 11 district chiefs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday appointed chiefs for 11 districts of the state.

In the fresh appointments, Rajpal Singh Chouhan has been appointed the district unit chief for Moradabad district whereas Vivek Saraswat has been given the charge of Aligarh city.

Sanjeev Singh has been appointed the district chief of Ayodhya, while Durgesh Tripathi has been given the charge of the politically significant Amethi district.

Fresh appointments have also been made for Chandauli, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh and Banda district with responsibilities of district units being bestowed on Abhimanyu Singh, R A Verma, Hari Om Mishra, and Ramkesh Nishad respectively.

The appointments were made by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. (ANI)

