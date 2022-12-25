Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Pays tribute to late pm Atal Bihari Vajapayee on his 98th birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] December 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to the former prime minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary here at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"Today is the birth anniversary of former PM the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, I salute him for his great sacrifices made for the nation," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.



"On behalf of every citizen, I salute and respect him. Brothers and sisters, we all know that Atal Ji showed that an individual could engage in politics, whether in private or public life," Yogi added.

"Atal Ji showed through his examples what duties a citizen has to perform for his nation," CM Yogi said.

A Tweet from the chief minister's office said, "a program attended by CM Yogi Adityanath was organized in Lucknow on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji". (ANI)

