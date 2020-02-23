Uttar Pradesh Dy CM to visit Chandauli today

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday will tour Chandauli town.

The two ministers are expected to land in Chandauli at around 11 am.

The ministers are expected to lay the foundation stone of Rs 437 crore development projects. The ministers will also address a public gathering.

Today, nine upstream bridges of East Central Railway will also be launched today. (ANI)