Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka hits out at BJP over farmer's death in Budaun prison

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at BJP government in Uttar Pradesh citing a media report which stated that a farmer, who was in the prison for not paying his electricity bill, died.

"The UP's BJP government raised electricity prices and farmers are being tortured by putting them in jail in the name of recovery of electricity bill. The incident that happened to a farmer from Budaun, Brijun. It is condemnable. His family should be compensated and no farmer should be tortured," she tweeted. (ANI)

