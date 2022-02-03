Uttarakhand Assembly polls: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns in Laldhang

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday campaigned in Laldhang for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Dhami has been busy conducting power pact campaigns and roadshows these days ahead of the Uttarkhand Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the chief minister campaigned in Kapkot, Bageshwar and held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar.



Last week, Dhami had filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)