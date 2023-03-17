Uttarakhand Assembly proceedings adjourned indefinitely two days after presentation of budget

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 17 (ANI): Two days after the state budget was presented, the proceedings of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly were adjourned on Thursday night for an indefinite period.

On March 15, Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal presented a budget with a total income expenditure of Rs 77,407 crores for the financial year 2023-24.

Among major announcements, the state government proposed a monetary allocation worth Rs 1,000 crore for any rescue operations in Joshimath and other land subsistence-prone areas.

Rs 101 crore has been made available for metro service in the state capital city Dehradun, and about Rs 40 crore has been allocated for Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana for 2023-24.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government presented its Economic Survey Report for 2022 -23 in the Assembly.

In the economic survey report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the details of the progress of various departments along with the statistics related to the economy of the state were provided.

The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature.

Accordingly, the state's per capita income (provisional) in the year 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 185,761, while in the year 2021-2022, it is estimated at Rs 205,840.

The budget session of the state assembly commenced on March 13 in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand.

After the budget, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the budget is based on the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.'

"A grand budget has been presented for the financial year 2023-24, based on the concept of the Prime Minister's mantra- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," CM Dhami told ANI on Wednesday.

This budget is a balanced and inclusive one to "fulfil our resolution of the strong Uttarakhand." It is a budget for the new Uttarakhand, CM added. (ANI)