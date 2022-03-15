Uttarakhand BJP leadership camps in Delhi to discuss govt formation, meets Amit Shah, Nadda

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party chief Madan Kaushik on Tuesday met top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party including president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss government formation in the state.

According to sources, Dhami and Kaushik met Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh to discuss government formation (State Cabinet) in Uttarakhand.

Party's performance in the recently conducted Uttarakhand polls, especially in the Kumaon division and Dhami's defeat from the Khatima seat was also discussed in the meeting.

After this joint meeting, Dhami had an individual meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the same.

Similarly, Kaushik had an individual meeting with party president Nadda.

As per sources, the name of the next Uttarakhand Chief Minister has not been decided yet. Dhami and Kaushik are likely to fly back to Dehradun by Wednesday morning.

Party's national observer will soon visit Dehradun to attend a meeting Legislative party meeting where the name of CM will be announced.

The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand after winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly.

The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (ANI)