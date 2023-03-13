Uttarakhand Budget session begins , Congress MLA's stage dharna outside assembly

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): The budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly has begun in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand.

Before the assembly proceedings, the Congress MLAs staged a sit-in protest outside the Vidhan Sabha. Congress MLAs demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated into alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations in the state.

Congress MLAs were seen sitting on the steps of the assembly premises holding placards demanding CM Dhami solve the issue of unemployment in the state. After persuasion by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, all the Congress MLAs went to the house.



Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Monday said the state budget will help in contributing to the state's development.

"Budget session will start today. Our Government vision for the Uttarakhand state is reflected in this budget. We hope all the leaders will contribute to the development of the state," he said.

Chamoli district administration on Monday banned procession activities from Diwalikhal to Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha in view of the budget session. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area from Diwalikhal to the Assembly premises. (ANI)

