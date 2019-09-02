Uttarakhand CM, Guv inaugurate hospital near Kedarnath temple's base camp

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple and inaugurated a hospital near its base camp.

According to the official statement, Swami Vivekananda Dharamarth Hospital will provide free service to the pilgrims visiting the shrine. It has 12 beds and a staff strength of 25 people, including doctors and paramedics.

The hospital has an X-ray facility, ventilator and separate Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards for men and women.

"The pilgrims visiting the temple face health issues due to high altitude and adverse weather. They can now avail services here," read the statement.

District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Singh were also present at the inauguration of the hospital. (ANI)

