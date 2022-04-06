Uttarakhand CM instructs officials to take 'special care' in completing work within given time-frame

By Asheesh Goyal

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reviewed the Public Works and related departments and instructed the officials to take special care in the completion of work within the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister also warned of strict action against the agencies on receipt of any complaint regarding the quality of work.

Dhami said that no negligence will be tolerated in the construction work of roads and bridges in the state and the work should be completed at its allotted time.

The Chief Minister stressed on strengthening the whole system and said that the officers would have to "improve their work culture and work behaviour" in the public interest.

"We all have to make efforts together for the all-around development of the state. Neither I would sleep peacefully nor would I allow the officers to sleep in order to speed up the development of the state," Dhami said during the meeting at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said that the progress report of the works pending with the Public Works Department should be presented to him and to the Chief Secretary every 15 days.



"Complete the target by making a graph of the department target," he directed.

Dhami also directed the officers to prepare an action plan for the landslide zone on Chardham Yatra routes in seven days and submit it to him and the Chief Secretary.

"With the provision of adequate equipment in the landslide zone, the response time should be minimized. A permanent solution should be found by doing long term treatment on sensitive landslide zone," he said.

During the review of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the officers coming with incomplete preparations.

He adjourned the meeting of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana midway and gave strict instructions to the officers to come with full preparation after a week. The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide clear information about the work that has been done in the last five years and the work which is in progress.

It was informed in the meeting that out of 53 works of 889 km in length, 41 works of 691 km have been approved under the Chardham project. Under the Bharatmala project, 5 road routes of 628 km have been selected to strengthen the traffic system from the strategic point of view of the border areas.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chief Secretary to take strict action against the officers and employees who do not come to the office on time.

"Chief Minister @pushkardhami has directed the Chief Secretary to take strict action against the officers and employees who do not come to the office on time. He said that it should be ensured that all the officers and employees reach the office on time and work with full dedication during the office time," Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

