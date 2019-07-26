Uttarakhand CM Rawat reiterates 'cow exhales oxygen' claim

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who had a day earlier sparked controversy by stating that the cow is the only animal to exhale and inhale oxygen and that massaging it can cure breathing problems, on Friday again reiterated his claim.

"This is a common belief in hilly areas. But it has been backed by scientific research. Many scientists including RS Chauhan, a scientist at IVRI Bareilly, and an Italian have confirmed that the air exhaled by cows contains Oxygen up to 80 per cent," Rawat told ANI here.

In a viral video, Rawat is seen praising the cow at a function here. "Cow is the only animal that both inhales and exhales oxygen. This is why we have given it the status of the mother," Rawat said.

He had also claimed that breathing problems can be cured by massaging cows and tuberculosis (TB) can be cured by living in proximity with them.

Defending his statement, he said that the milk of Gir variety of cows contains gold. "Earlier people used to believe that milk contained gold. Now, a research has confirmed that Gir cow's milk contains gold," he said.

"Shri Ram Laboratory has certified that panchgavya (cow dung, urine, milk, curd and ghee) has the power to protect us from harmful bacteria. We have the proof of it," the chief minister said.

Rawat also said that cow has an aura, considered to be an energy field, which extends up to 42 feet around it.

Rawat said as Animal Husbandry Minister in the erstwhile BJP government, he had got research done on "the usefulness of a cow."

"Now scientists are confirming them," he added. (ANI)

