Uttarakhand CM to take part in fifth meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will participate in the fifth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister in this regard held a meeting with Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and other senior officers, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister instructed that a detailed description to be prepared of problems faced by the region and their solution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on June 15 (Saturday) chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as ex-officio members; Vice Chairman, Members, CEO and senior officers of NITI Aayog; and few other ministers will be attending the event as special invitees to the Governing Council. (ANI)

