Uttarakhand: Congress always indulged in vote bank politics, alleges CM Dhami on Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Reacting to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remarks for President Droupadi Murmu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday asserted that Congress has always remained indulged in "vote bank politics".

"The statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reflects the mindset of Congress. They have always considered the tribal community only their vote bank. They have always indulged in vote bank politics," CM Dhami said in a conversation with ANI.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated her for the Presidential election and she is the President of India today. Adhir Ranjan's words reflect that Congress is unable to digest it," he added.

Reacting to the allegations, Chowdhury had said today that he used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu by mistake and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" Chowdhury told ANI.



BJP MPs had raised slogans and demanded Sonia Gandhi apologize for Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for President Murmu.

"Now there is a ruckus. Over a slip of one word. It is very surprising. The BJP has nothing to say against us, so they find some issue to drag us. They are blowing up the issue out of proportion. They are making a mountain out of a molehill," Chowdhury said.

BJP women MPs have filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against Sonia Gandhi who allegedly shouted at Smrti Irani after the Union minister reportedly intervened as the Congress interim president was speaking to BJP MP Rama Devi. The incident took place after the lower house was adjourned amid intense sloganeering by BJP against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

As a result of the ruckus between the political parties at the Parliament since the Monsoon session started on July 18, both the Houses have been facing adjournments on various issues.

In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the Congress should apologise in Parliament, and on the streets of India, to every citizen of India.

IN Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this was a deliberate, sexist insult to the President of India. (ANI)

