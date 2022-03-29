Uttarakhand Congress vice president Aqueel Ahmed expelled from party for 6 years

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress vice president Aqueel Ahmed has been expelled from the party on Monday for six years for "continuously giving unnecessary statements in media".



"The statements made in electronic, print and social media by you during the Assembly elections and alter were not appropriate keeping the dignity of your post in mind. The image of the Organisation was maligned due to your random statements. On the direction of the party's central leadership, taking disciplinary action, you are expelled from all positions and primary membership of the party for six years," read Uttrakhand state Congress committee letter.

Ahmed had made statements regarding the setting up of a Muslim University in the state during elections and even after the elections.

In the recently held Uttarakhand elections, Congress suffered a crushing defeat and won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly. (ANI)

