Uttarakhand: Ex AAP state president joins BJP

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state President Deepak Bali who resigned from the party just a day back, join the Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state BJP office in Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Deepak Bali on Monday resigned from his post and the membership of the party.

Bali cited being uncomfortable with the party's methodology as the reason for his resignation.



Welcoming him into the party, Dhami tweeted, "Impressed by the working style of the BJP, I welcome and congratulate the outgoing state president of Aam Aadmi Party Shri Deepak Bali ji for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party today."

Bali is the second big face who quit the AAP and joined the BJP after the Assembly elections held earlier this year in which the party returned to power with a majority.

Earlier, AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, Retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal recently joined the BJP in the presence of Dhami in Dehradun.

The former army officer announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter, posting his resignation letter on the microblogging site.

In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies. (ANI)

