Uttarakhand govt hikes allowances of home guards

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced a hike in allowances given to home guards deployed in the state.

The home guards from now onwards will receive Rs 50 extra for the uniform washing and Rs 150 for nutritious diet allowance.

He made the announcement while addressing an event on the occasion of Home Guard Foundation Day in Dehradun.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also paid tribute to the home guards who sacrificed their lives to maintain peace and order in the state.

He also expressed happiness over the recruitment of more than 1000 home guards last year and informed public that "the recruitment process of 761 home guards has been completed and the rest of the process is in progress, which will be completed soon."

The event was attended by Uttrakhand Mayor Dehradun Sunil Uniyal Gama, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain and Secretary Home Nitesh Jha.

The other officials who were also present at the event were Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Commandant General Home Guards and Civil Defense Pushpak Jyoti. (ANI)

