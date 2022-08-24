Uttarakhand govt seeks airport at Chaukhatia during central zonal council meeting

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has urged the Central government for an airport at Chaukhatia near Bharadisen of the state, State Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed.

His remarks came during a conversation with ANI after the 23rd Central Zonal Council Meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal concluded.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the capacity of Dehradun airport. "Apart from the expansion of Pantnagar and Pithoragarh airports in the state, the airport is to be expanded at Gauchar and Chinyalisaud so that Chardham Yatra can be facilitated," he said.

The Chief Minister has also requested cooperation in Uttarakhand for a strong weather forecasting system and infrastructure with Doppler radar.

In the meeting, CM Dhami also said that Him Prahari Yojana is proposed to be implemented in the snow-covered areas of the marginal districts of the State. Information, relief and rescue work, border security training, awareness, and self-defence training will be done by the Him Prahari team at the time of divine calamities and requested the Centre for financial assistance for this.

Further talking about the recent conditions of the calamity in the state, Dhami said, "the relief work is underway" and assured that he himself was monitoring it.



He said that the teams of Wadia Institute and a non-government organization Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO) are also assessing the disaster.

He also said that the administration of public representatives are making arrangements in the respective area and said, "We are trying our best that rescue and relief work gets completed as soon as possible."

The state has been experiencing severe rainfall and landslides for the past few days.

Earlier on Sunday, a spokesperson from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) informed that a team rushed to a resort in Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand's Mohanchatti district after receiving inputs of a family trapped amid heavy rains in the state.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Several areas in the Sarkhet village of Dehradun's Raipur were affected an incident of cloudburst incident was reported here.

The water washed out multiple properties and entered several buildings disrupting the everyday lives of the commoners.

The cloudburst was reported by locals at 2.45 am on Saturday in Sarkhet village in Raipur block. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot after getting information. (ANI)

