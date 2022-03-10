Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama leading Haridwar rural, Cabinet Minister Yatishwaranand trailing

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Anupama Rawat, daughter of former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat is leading on the Haridwar rural Assembly seat against sitting cabinet minister Yatishwaranand by a margin of 6,427 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

Cabinet minister Yatishwaranand was a two-time MLA from the constituency.

Notably, Harish Rawat had lost the seat in 2017.



Speaking to the reporters here, Anupama gave the credit of her win to the people and said that she would work for the people.

"I don't believe in the politics of revenge. There should be a change which the people of Haridwar rural have done. I give the entire credit to the people of the constituency. The mandate that was given in 2017 was duped. No work was done for the people. Not a single dispensary was opened in the last five years. There was a lot of anger among people, so people wanted change. When I was given a ticket by Congress, people got an option and I won because of those reasons. I have the responsibility to work for the people," she said.

According to the latest trends at 4.45 pm, the BJP has won nine seats so far and is leading on 38 seats while Congress has won three seats and is leading on 16 seats. (ANI)

