Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh bypoll to be held on Nov 25

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Voting for Pithoragarh Assembly by-election will be held on November 25 while votes will be counted three days later, the Election Commission (EC) said on Friday.

The election was necessitated after the death of State Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June this year.

According to a release by the EC, notification for the by-election to 44 - Pithoragarh constituency will be issued on October 30. The last date of filing nomination papers will be November 6, whereas scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed on November 7.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been set to November 11.

The voting will be conducted using EVM and VVPAT machines, the EC said. "The commission has decided to keep the voting time from 8 am to 5 pm on November 28," the EC said.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the constituency. (ANI)

