Uttarakhand: PM Modi receives warm welcome in Haldwani

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, received a warm welcome from the people of the city on Thursday.

A huge crowd, chanting 'Modi- Modi', was seen along the side of the road.



The Prime Minister stopped his convoy and waved his hands to greet the people.





PM Modi has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand.

In an event here, he hit out at the Opposition for "manufacturing and spreading rumours".

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone is being laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore.

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects here, the Prime Minister said, "Due to the people who want to keep you from prosperity and happiness, Manaskhand that was the entry gate of Mansarovar did not get a road. Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, and then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well."

He also announced a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the overall development of infrastructure in the state.

Uttarakhand is slated to undergo Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

