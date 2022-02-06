Uttarakhand Polls: JP Nadda holds door-to-door campaign in Gangotri, visits Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Gangotri (Uttarakhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled this month, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Sunday held a door-to-door campaign in Gangotri.

Nadda also visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also offered prayers.





"I got the privilege of having darshan and worship of Lord Shiva at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple located in Gangotri, Uttarakhand. Prayed to Lord Bholenath for happiness, peace, prosperity and health in everyone's life," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP chief addressed a public meeting here and said that the enthusiasm of the people indicated that the BJP will come back to power once again in the state.



"Addressed a public meeting in Gangotri, Uttarakhand. The report card of the work done by the BJP government for the empowerment of the poor, oppressed, underprivileged, downtrodden and women in Uttarakhand is in front of you. The enthusiasm of the people here is telling that all of you have made up your mind to give your full blessings to the BJP," tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

