Uttarakhand: Pritam Singh of Congress takes out cycle rally to protest fuel price hike

By Ani

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh on Saturday took out a protest rally in Dehradun's Raipur constituency against hike in prices of diesel, petrol, gas and food items.

The four-time MLA took out a cycle rally along with other Congress workers.

Prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinder have shot up in recent times. In Dehradun, the prices of diesel and petrol are Rs 76.06 per litre and Rs 81.60 per litre respectively. The LPG price stands at Rs 613.

In Delhi, prices remained unchanged on Saturday with diesel prices continued to remain at Rs 80.53 per litre, while the petrol price is at Rs 80.43 per litre.

In recent times, the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders have increased sharply across the country triggering protests by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

Apart from Dehradun, Congress will also hold protests in Telangana on Saturday. It will hold protests in Mandal headquarters, towns and municipalities.

Last month, Congress had launched a massive protest against the fuel prices hike. (ANI)

