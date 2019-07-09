Uttarakhand: Two dead, 16 injured after bus falls into gorge in Pauri

Pauri (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two people died and 16 others were injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge near Kabra village here, State Disaster Resistance Force (SDRF) said on Tuesday.

The accident happened at around 1:40 pm.

In another incident, one Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel went missing after the vehicle he was traveling in fell into Pinder river.

"A Sashastra Seema Bal personnel missing after the vehicle he was traveling in fell into Pinder river near Narayan Bagad, in Karanprayag, today. SDRF team rushed to the spot," SDRF said in a statement. (ANI)

