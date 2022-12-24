Uttarkhand governor approves 'anti-conversion' Bill

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Friday approved the Anti-Conversion Amendment Bill passed by the state Legislative Assembly in November this year, said Mahesh Chand Koshiwa, the additional secretary of the state Law department.

The approval of the Bill by the Governor has cleared the way for strict action against forced conversions in the state.



The Bill, titled, Religion Freedom (Amendment) Bill 2022, was passed by the Assembly during the Winter session.

The state government intends to implement the law at the earliest.

"The government had decided to enact a strict law against religious conversion in the state," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had said after the Bill was passed through a voice vote. (ANI)

