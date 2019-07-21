Uttrakhand CM stresses on environmental conservation

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday requested people to make an active contribution to environmental conservation.

Rawat was attending a race walking event 'Walk for: To Save the Earth' organised by the Post Office Department of the state.

"We all need to make efforts to protect the environment. While constructing Ram Setu the efforts made by squirrel were also important, in the same manner, each and every person's contribution is important for protecting our environment. Our small efforts will result in big transformations," he said

"Our culture is connected with our nature. We worship trees, plants, rivers, wells as well as animals. Even in science, the benefits of trees such as Pipal, Tulsi are inscribed. So we need to protect them and save our environment," Chief Minister Rawat added.

The Uttrakhand Chief Minister also said that the state is making efforts to conserve water by constructing watersheds in each district.

"Plantation of trees are important for conserving water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stressed on the need to conserve water. I have directed the state government to build watersheds in each district. Water is invaluable. We all must make efforts to conserve water. Water sources should be charged. Even if one liter of a bottle is kept inside the toilet for use then also we can save lakhs of liters of water every day," he said.

Chief Postmaster General Uttarakhand Paramandal Colonel Sukhdhar Raj and Director SK Rai were also present at the occasion.

Last week, Rawat had participated in a tree plantation driver under Rispana to Rishiparna campaign on the occasion of Harela festival. As many as 6.25 lakh trees were planted on the day as compared to 4.50 lakh trees last year. (ANI)

