V Narayanasamy meets Hardeep Singh Puri in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and put forth his demands regarding increasing transport services to and from Puducherry.

Narayanasamy urged the Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation that this will help the travelers and will also contribute to the development of industry in the union territory.

Talks regarding the expansion of the existing airbase in Puducherry were also held between the two. (ANI)

