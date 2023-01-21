"Vaccine needed": Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki on CM Gehlot's "big corona entered party" remark

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 21 (ANI): Reacting to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's "big corona has entered our party" remark, Congress MLA and Sachin Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki said that "if corona has crept in then vaccination is needed."

In a video, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, without naming anyone, had said, "I have resumed meetings. Earlier there was corona. A big corona has also entered our party."

"If Corona has crept in, then vaccination is needed. If the right vaccine doesn't come at the right time, results would be lethal for the entire Rajasthan," said Solanki.

In what can be called a sly dig at Gehlot's remark, Solanki said that if a vaccine does not come in time, it will cause major losses.

"If indeed there is Corona and it is lethal, then a vaccine is needed at the earliest. If vaccines don't come in time, it will cause major losses," said Solanki.

Meanwhile, Union minister GS Shekhawat said that it's not only Sachin Pilot who raised questions, but CM Gehlot's own ministers and MLAs keep questioning the government.

"It's not only Sachin Pilot who raised questions. Ashok Gehlot's ministers and MLAs keep questioning their government. State government and its chief keep patting themselves on their backs for the implementation of schemes, but state ministers and MLAs burst the bubble," said Shekhawat.

He further said that the CM should understand the pain of the general public when the tallest leaders of the party are raising questions about the working of the party.

"Now when the former PCC chief, former Deputy CM, and one of the tallest leaders of the party are raising questions on the working of the party, then the chief of the government and his leaders should understand the pain of the public," said Shekhawat while talking to ANI.



Citing the Rajasthan paper leak case, Shekhawat alleged that though CM Gehlot talks about zero tolerance towards corruption, in the paper leak case, the accused were released after making a weak case against them.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talks about zero tolerance towards corruption, but the way corruption is rampant in Rajasthan, concrete action is not being taken against the corrupt people who are being caught continuously. Even in the recruitment exam paper leak case, the accused were released after making a weak case against them," said Shekhawat.

Earlier on January 19, Sachin Pilot, in his latest attack on the state government, took an apparent jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling the paper leak cases an act of "witchcraft".

Without naming Gehlot, Pilot said that it was "witchcraft" that the papers which were locked in a vault before exams, got leaked. Notably, Gehlot is often referred to as a 'magician' in the Congress.

"Everyone is saddened when a paper gets leaked. I welcome the action being taken against those who are caught in this matter. But when such incidents take place repeatedly, responsibility has to be fixed. It is said that no official or leader was involved in this. The question paper is locked in the vault. Being locked in the vault, the paper reached out to the students, it is witchcraft. How can this happen? It is not possible," Pilot said while addressing a gathering on Wednesday

This comes after Gehlot responded to the allegation of Pilot earlier that there was an involvement of officials in the case. Gehlot had asked Pilot to share the names of those involved in the matter.

Stepping up the attack, Pilot also questioned the political appointments being given to the retiring officers and said that the workers who work hard to bring the party to power should be given a first chance.

Pilot said that he has been fighting for the dignity of the workers in the past as well and will continue to do so in the future.

In December, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the competitive examination for the recruitment of 2nd-grade teachers for 2022. The exam was rescheduled for January 29.

After at least half a dozen major examination paper leaks have rocked Rajasthan since the Congress came to power in 2018.

The opposition, led by the BJP, has accused the Gehlot government of failing to curb the menace. (ANI)

