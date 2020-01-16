Vadakkan hails Centre's outreach for J-K, says important to spread awareness on development measures

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): BJP leader Tom Vadakkan on Wednesday hailed the Centre's massive outreach initiative for Jammu and Kashmir and said the upcoming visit by 36 Union Ministers to the region holds importance as it will spread awareness about the government's development measures for the union territory and apprise people about their due.

"This was supposed to happen and will happen. The revocation of Article 370 was all about bringing development in Jammu and Kashmir like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Ministers will make people and administration understand about it," said Vadakkan while speaking to ANI on Centre's delegation upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

"With the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir, the idea is to create a level playing field there. The development will take place. In this endeavour, we have over 30 ministers who will tell people of Jammu and Kashmir what is their due," he said.

The delegation will visit Jammu and Kashmir from January 18 to January 25.

While the Citizenship Amendment Act remains on the agenda, the ministers would hold meetings with people to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370.

These ministers are set to hold 51 meetings in Jammu and eight in Kashmir.

The ministers would share the vision and plans of their ministries for the development of the region. A senior leader said the outreach is aimed at strengthening the integration of people of Jammu and Kashmir with the country.

The ministers would interact with the people, exchange ideas on possibilities in the region and discuss the scope of development in various sectors. The feedback would be utilised in bringing complete normalcy in the UT. (ANI)

