Vaiko confident of Congress-DMK alliance winning Erode East bypolls

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary and MP Vaiko on Tuesday exuded confidence that Congress-DMK allinace will win the Erode bypolls scheduled for later this month.

"The secular alliance is deeply entrenched in Tamil Nadu," Vaiko claimed.

The Congress has declared former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief EVKS Elangovan as the party's candidate for the February 27 bypolls to the Erode (East) assembly constituency.

Elangovan was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and served as Union minister of state for textiles. He was TNCC president from 2014 to 2017. He was elected to the Sathyamangalam assembly constituency in the year 1985.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, has extended support to Congress-DMK alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East bypolls.



Meanwhile, today is the last day to file a nomination, and AIADMK candidate Thennarasu will be filing his nomination for Erode East bye-election.

The election in Tamil Nadu's Erode (east) was necessitated after the death of Congress leader Thiru E Thirumahan Everaa. Hence, the Election Commission of India declared February 27, as the date for the contest of Erode by-polls and the resullts would be declared on March 2.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Friday called upon the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), hours before announcing the party's stand on the upcoming Erode by-polls in the state.

Annamalai and the BJP's national General Secretary CT Ravi met the AIADMK leaders at their respective residences.

Earlier on Saturday, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) faction of the AIADMK circulated forms to gather support for its candidate, former MLA Thiru KS Thennarasu, among the General Council members for the upcoming Erode East bypolls.

This comes after the Supreme Court asked the AIADMK party General Council to pass a resolution related to a candidate who will represent the party in the upcoming bye-elections of Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced Erode-East District secretary AM Shiva Prasadh as the candidate for Tamil Nadu's Erode East bye-elections. (ANI)

