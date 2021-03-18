Vaiko releases MDMK manifesto, promises job reservation for Tamils

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief and MP Vaiko on Wednesday released the party's election manifesto at the MDMK party Office in Chennai and promised to ensure that jobs in Tamil Nadu will be reserved for Tamils.

He added that MDMK will raise voice against Hindi and Sanskrit imposition in Tamil Nadu.

"AIADMK is supporting Hindutva forces who are trying Hindi and Sanskrit imposition in Periyar's land. So our main aim is to ensure that they don't come to power," he said.



"Tamil Nadu is the custodian of secularism and social justice. There is a grave threat by Hindutva forces such as BJP against the secular fabric. To put an end to such an invasion of Hindutva forces we put forward this manifesto," the MDMK chief said.

MDMK promised to pressure the Central government to ban the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu, to impose prohibition and to take steps to release prisoners in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

"Governor, state government and the Central government played a drama in the issue of release of prisoners in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case," he said.

"It is not necessary to ask the Central government to take a decision, if needed Governor himself could have released the prisoners," he added.

Vaiko said that MDMK will raise voice for a separate 'Tamil Eelam' (Tamil State) in Srilanka through an international forum. (ANI)

