Valmiki community in J-K was deprived of basic rights until abrogation of Art 370: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:38 IST

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that until abrogation of Article 370, Valmiki community in Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of basic rights.
The Prime Minister while addressing a rally here asserted that his government too requisite measures to ensure normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.
"Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is not just a piece of land for us, but is the crown of India. Looking at the security needs, we took the necessary steps. We have also tried our best to ensure normalcy in the area, amidst all the negative powers in and around the area," he said while addressing a public meeting in Jalgaon ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
"You will be surprised to know that for 70 years, our Valmiki brothers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were also deprived of human rights. Today, I bow in front of Lord Valmiki that I am getting the privilege to embrace my brothers," the Prime Minister added.
Prime Minister Modi also targeted the opposition parties for criticising Centre for taking the decision to repeal Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "Today, unfortunately, some political parties and some politicians in our country are politicizing this decision taken in the national interest."
"One should listen to the statements given by the Congress-NCP leaders pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. They think just the opposite of what the entire country thinks of Jammu and Kashmir. Their thinking is the same as the neighboring country," PM Modi added.
"Can these leaders, who are trying to fool the people with their crocodile tears, bring back Article 370 in Kashmir? Will the people of India allow them to? Will the people of India accept it?," he questioned while addressing a public rally.
He also took veiled dig at NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying, "I was shocked to see a video in which a prominent leader who has been on TV and newspapers for years got angry and hit a man with his elbow who was sitting next to him stage and while he was being garlanded he tried to put his head in the garland. Just think that the people who hit his own party member for trying to take a photo just think what will he do with the general public."
Prime Minister also spoke on the menace of corruption in India and said "In the last 5 years, every area, every community and every department has seen growth. There has been no corruption in the last five years. Devendra Fadnavis Ji and his team have taken Maharashtra on the road of progress and belief in the last five years."
In his concluding remark, the Prime Minister said that his government is working in full capacity to fulfill the dreams of every poor person in Maharashtra and the country by 2022.
He further pledges to connect every house in the entire country including Maharashtra with water. "Three and a half lakh crore rupees will be spent on the Water Life Mission to fulfill this resolution," he adds. (ANI)

