Vamaraju Satyamurty slams Punjab govt over resolution against farms laws

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vamaraju Satyamurty slammed the Punjab government over its act of adopting a resolution which rejects the Centre's new farm laws.

Satyamurty termed it a new type of 'divisive politics' being played by the Congress in the country.

"In the federal system, the Centre and state governments have to work together. Parliament is not represented by a single state or party, it is represented by all of them. So when a law is enacted it becomes the responsibility of the state government. If they have any reservations they can either go to the court or appeal to the Centre," the BJP leader told ANI here.



"They cannot pass legislation in the Assembly. Whatever the Parliament has enacted it should be implemented in all the states. These kinds of things will divide the country, it is a divisive politics by the Congress," he added.

Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government as also the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill with the Chief Minister later leading a delegation to the Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills passed by the assembly.

Punjab is the first state to reject the three farm laws which were enacted after the passage of relevant bills in the monsoon session of parliament last month.

The Assembly passed three bills "unanimously" to "protect MSP and check hoarding of foodgrains". (ANI)

