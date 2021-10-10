Varun Gandhi slams attempts to turn Lakhimpur Kheri violence case into Hindu vs Sikh battle

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi said an attempt is being made to portray the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case as a Hindu versus Sikh battle which is a false narrative and leaders must not put petty political gains above national unity.

The MP did not mention the names of those who were attempting to do so.

"An attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral and false narrative, it is dangerous to create these fault-lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. We must not put petty political gains above national unity," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party announced the list of the 80-member national executive council. While many Union Ministers and veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are on the list, party MPs and mother-son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi have been excluded from the executive council.

The removal comes at a time when Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and has been demanding an investigation into the incident.



Sources in the party said that Pilibhit MP's stance on the incident was not taken well by the top BJP leadership.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident. (ANI)

