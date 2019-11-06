Vasan meets PM, rules out merger with BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan on Wednesday ruled out a merger with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu and added that his political quarter will fight panchayat elections under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance.

"Our party is doing well as an independent and regional party in Tamil Nadu. We will continue to strengthen our party in the state. We are going to face the panchayat elections under the AIADMK alliance," he said while speaking to ANI.

Vasan was in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today which led to speculations that he might be the new chief of the BJP State unit and his party would be merged with the BJP.

On a closer look, Tamil Nadu BJP president post is lying vacant for the past few months. The political quarter has been functioning without a head since the party's former president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as Governor of Telangana. (ANI)

