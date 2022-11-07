"Vasooli Bhai cheated Maha thug": Meenakashi Lekhi attacks Satyendar Jain on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Amid the row over conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's purported letter accusing jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain of threatening him, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakashi Lekhi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is running a business of extortion inside the jail.



"'Vasooli Bhai' has cheated 'maha thug'. Satyendar Jain is running a business of extortion inside the jail. I want to ask Delhi government to shift Satyendar Jain to some other jail. Kejriwal government should explain why AAP took Rs 50 crore from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Kejriwal ji's office is full of corruption and free from governance," Lekhi told mediapersons.

Days after writing to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleged that Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG Sandeep Goel are "threatening" him after his complaint went public.

In a letter that has been confirmed by his lawyer, Sukesh, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, alleged, "Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi's L-G went public".

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh fired questions at him.

"Kejriwal ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats?" he claimed.



Sukesh further asked why did the Delhi Chief Minister receive Rs 50 crore from him and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat.

"Kejriwal ji, I am the country's biggest thug according to you, then why on what basis you received Rs 50 crore from me and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you?" the letter alleged.

He further asked the Delhi Chief Minister and jailed minister Satyendar Jain to "stop threatening and intimidating" him through the jail administration and said that nothing will stop him from seeking a detailed CBI probe.

"Kejriwal ji and Satyendar Jain ji, stop threatening and intimidating me through the jail administration. Nothing will stop me from moving ahead and seeking a detailed CBI probe," the letter stated.

In a letter by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Delhi LG VK Saxena, he said that he has been associated with AAP leader Satyendar Jain since 2015. He has given Rs 50 crore after the promise of being given an important post in the Aam Admi Party in south India.

"After my arrest in the year 2017, I was imprisoned in Tihar Jail and Satyendra Jain visited me several times. The secretary had asked me to give Rs 2 crore per month as protection money," Chandrasekhar stated in his letter.

"Thereafter in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his Secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, and asking me to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as protection money to live safely in jail, and to get even basic facilities provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel. The minister's close aide forced me to pay and the total amount of Rs 10 crore in a matter of two three months was extorted from me through constant pressure," he added.

The conman said that all the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturvedi.

"Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Satyendar Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel," he alleged. (ANI)

