Vasundhara Raje's supporters to celebrate her birthday on March 4, may turn occasion into a show of strength

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 23 (ANI): Supporters of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would celebrate her birthday at the famous Shri Balaji Salasar Dham on March 4, four days ahead of the scheduled date, and the occasion could turn into a show of strength with assembly polls due in the state later this year.

Raje has been touring different districts of Rajasthan.

Vasundhara Raje's birthday falls on March 8 but this time due to Holi falling on the same day, her supporters have decided to celebrate it on March 4.

Political observers said that the birthday celebration is likely to turn into a political show of strength with her supporters from different parts of the state expected to reach Shri Balaji Dham on the occasion.



Leaders considered close to Vasundhara Raje including former BJP state president Ashok Parnami, former minister Yunus Khan, Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kalicharan Saraf are overseeing the arrangements.

While Congress will keep an eye on the programme, leaders within BJP are also likely to watch it closely.

There is a seeming internal tussle in the BJP over the chief ministerial candidate though central BJP leaders visiting the state have indicated that the party may not announce a candidate.

Apart from Vasundhra Raje, some other names have also been doing the rounds including union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state BJP chief Satish Punia. Gulab Chand Kataria, whose name was also doing the rounds, has been appointed as Assam Governor.

Raje has been celebrating her birthday for some years at famous religious places. (ANI)

