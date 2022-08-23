Veer Savarkar row: HD Kumaraswamy alleges BJP "unnecessarily" encouraging issue

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "unnecessarily" encouraging the issue of Veer Savarkar and the Congress was pouring-in petrol to further ignite it.

"BJP friends are unnecessarily encouraging the Veer Savarkar issue to spoil the atmosphere of the state. Congress friends are pouring petrol on the issue to further ignite it," said Kumaraswamy.

The remarks came amid a row over the comments by the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader's comments on the ongoing Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga, which saw clashes on Independence Day on August 15.

Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners on Independence Day.

Just days after being inducted into the Bhartiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched a Savarkar Rath yatra in Mysore.

He said it was an honour for him to kick start the yatra and said that he was saddened by the controversy over Savarkar in the southern state.

"It's an honour to kick start this rath yatra. On one side India is on the path to becoming a Vishwa Guru on the other side we are facing issues. Some incidents cause a bad name to the country. I'm saddened by the controversy over Savarkar in Karnataka who was called veer Savarkar by Indira Gandhi," said BS Yediyurappa.

BJP workers raised slogans as the Yatra named after the RSS icon was launched. Yeddyurappa said that when Savarkar passed away leaders from Congress as well as those from other political formations were at the ceremony.

"His words are still a guiding force for us. It's our duty to walk the path he has forged. He's one of the most prominent freedom fighters in our country. Indira Gandhi had called him the remarkable son and issued stamps in his memory," he added.(ANI)