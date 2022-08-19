Veerappa Moily slams Karnataka govt over Siddaramaiah's "egg attack" incident

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI): A day after an "egg attack" against Opposition leader and Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Friday said that the rise of caste and communalism in Karnataka has stolen the peace of the people of the country.

"In recent days, the rise of caste and communalism in Karnataka has stolen the peace of the people of the country. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was attacked by BJP in Kodagu yesterday. The activist rush is a symbol of hate politics at its lowest level. Perhaps, this mishap has never happened in Karnataka politics," Congress leader Veerappa Moily said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress is staging a protest on Friday to condemn the egg attack against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district during his visit.

The Congress workers demand the arrest of persons who threw eggs on the vehicle of Siddaramaiah during his visit.

The Congress workers alleged that the BJP workers staged a 'gherao' protest against Siddaramaiah's vehicle in Kodagu on Thursday over his comments on Veer Savarkar during his tour to the district to meet the victims of flood and heavy rainfall.



Confronted with backlash by BJP workers over his remark on VD Savarkar, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that they will "teach them a lesson" after his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah visited the Madenadu, and Koyanadu areas of Kodagu where heavy rains had caused damage. He also interacted with the victims.

The Congress leader was confronted with protests by the BJP workers for his remarks on the poster row in Shivamogga. The workers hit the streets, chanted slogans against the former chief minister and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah's circle.

Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP hired people to protest against him.

"Adequate compensation has not been given in Kodagu. The DC office barrier is in poor condition, they protested against me because they don't want me to know the state of all these issues. Government is dead in Karnataka. That's why they paid money and brought people and shouted slogans," he said. (ANI)

