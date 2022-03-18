Veerappa Moily wants change of attitude within Cong workers to win polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Stating that Congress is a perennial party and is deeply rooted in the minds of people, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday said that that the Congressmen should change their attitude in order to bring it back to power in the country.

The statement from Moily came after the dissident leaders of G-23 convened a meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence on Wednesday. During the meeting, it was decided that the only way forward for the party is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

"The Congressmen should their attitude towards life, society and everything in order to win the elections. Congress is a perennial party and it is deeply rooted in the minds and hearts of the people. Jawaharlal Nehru had said that if the Congress party stops working for poor and downtrodden people, it will be finished. We should be committed to the downtrodden and need not lose hope," Moily told ANI.



"Just because we are not in power, Congress leaders or workers should not panic. BJP and other parties are transit passengers, they will come and go, it is the Congress that will remain here."

Moily said that Sonia Gandhi wants reforms within the Congress party but people around her have sabotaged it.

"G23 leaders are targeting the senior leader & weakening the Congress party. BJP cannot be a perennial party and it will not stand the turmoil of politics after Modi."

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet Azad and other senior leaders of the G-23 group. The date of the meeting is yet to be finalised.

G-23 leaders of Congress including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, have been demanding immediate reforms in the party and organisational elections from the grass-roots to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) level. (ANI)

