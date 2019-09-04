'Vendetta politics': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Shivakumar's arrest

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that party leader D K Shivakumar's arrest was politically motivated and accused the BJP-led government of using central agencies to "target individuals".

Gandhi also attacked a section of media for allegedly targeting individuals.

"The arrest of D K Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals," Gandhi wrote in a Twitter post.

His comments are in line with that of the party which accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of adopting a high-handed approached in arresting Shivakumar. Congress has also said that the Centre was targeting opposition leaders to divert people's attention from its failures.

On Tuesday evening, the ED arrested Shivakumar for allegedly being evasive during questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

The agency had interrogated the former Karnataka minister for four times in the case.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he had not done anything wrong and would fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

Karnataka Congress observed a long-long bandh today to protest against Shivakumar's arrest. (ANI)

