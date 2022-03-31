Venkaiah Naidu raises concern over 'loss of valuable functional time' of RS due to disruptions

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday raised concern over the 'loss of valuable functional time' of Rajya Sabha due to disruptions and requested the members to maintain dignity, decorum, and have meaningful discussions.

"It is disturbing to note that during the last over four years, this august House has lost over 35 per cent of its valuable functional time due to disruptions. This needs to be curbed before it is too late," said Naidu to Rajya Sabha members on Thursday.



Terming the upper house of Parliament, a "house of elders", Naidu said that the legislatures across the country look up to Rajya Sabha, hence, a good example should be set for them.

"Purpose, passion, and procedural integrity shall be the hallmark of legislatures across the country. Legislatures across the country look up to Rajya Sabha because we are the house of elders. We should maintain dignity, decorum and have meaningful discussions," said Naidu.

Rajya Sabha has been facing various adjournments, even in the ongoing session, due to disruptions created by opposition parties over various issues including fuel price rises. (ANI)

