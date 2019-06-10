Venkateswarlu appointed as Chief Secretary to Tripura govt

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 10 (ANI): U Venkateswarlu, Additional Chief Secretary to Governor of Tripura, Kaptan Singh Solanki, was on Monday appointed as the Chief Secretary to the state government.

TK Chakma, Secretary to the Government of Tripura, will hold the additional charge of Secretary to the Governor of Tripura.

The new appointments come over a week after a major reshuffle in Tripura Cabinet when state Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman was removed from the state cabinet. The charges held by him were allocated to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his deputy Jishnu Dev Varma.

Barman held multiple portfolios and had the charge of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, IT, Science and Technology and Public Work Department (Drinking Water and Sanitation).

According to a notification issued by the Tripura government, the Chief Minister will hold the charge of PWD (DWS), Industry & Commerce (IT) and Health & Family Welfare.

The deputy chief minister has been given the charge of Science, Technology and Environment.

According to sources, Barman was ousted from the cabinet for indulging in anti-party activities. (ANI)

